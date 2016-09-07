SBS Filipino

Serving the friendly town, Temora: Broad

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_551820.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 September 2016 at 9:06am, updated 8 September 2016 at 12:04pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Filipino-Australian Irene Broad, considered to be the first Filipino migrant to be elected in public office as a councillor, is standing again in Temora Shire Council after her narrow defeat in 2012. Image: Irene Broad and husband Douglas (Facebook)

Published 8 September 2016 at 9:06am, updated 8 September 2016 at 12:04pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January