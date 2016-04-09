Settlement Guide: migrant youth's jobsearch struggle

What are the main difficulties they are facing and what kind of support is needed?
Published 9 April 2016 at 11:31am, updated 4 May 2016 at 6:24pm
By Maria Schaller
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Starting work can be an exciting time. But finding a job is rather challenging, especially for young people from a culturally diverse background. Image: Youth job seekers (MYAN
Published 9 April 2016 at 11:31am, updated 4 May 2016 at 6:24pm
By Maria Schaller
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share