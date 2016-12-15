Settlement Guide: Staying water-safe in Australia

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Many new Australians aren't aware of the dangers of being in the water.











So, how do you stay safe in the water?











For information in Arabic, Hindi, Korean, Japanese, Malay, Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese visit https://beachsafe.org.au/surf-safety/multilingual











More multilingual beach safety information can be found on Surf Life Saving Australia's website at http://www.sls.com.au and information in a total of 28 languages can also be found www.communities.qld.gov.au/multicultural/programs-and-initiatives/water-safety











The Royal Life Saving Society also offers CPR training across the country.









