Settlement Guide: Staying water-safe in Australia

Published 15 December 2016 at 12:16pm, updated 15 December 2016 at 4:49pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Australians love immersing themselves in water activities. But often in summer tragedy strikes.

Many new Australians aren't aware of the dangers of being in the water.

 

So, how do you stay safe in the water?

 

For information in Arabic, Hindi, Korean, Japanese, Malay, Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese visit https://beachsafe.org.au/surf-safety/multilingual

 

More multilingual beach safety information can be found on Surf Life Saving Australia's website at http://www.sls.com.au and information in a total of 28 languages can also be found www.communities.qld.gov.au/multicultural/programs-and-initiatives/water-safety

 

The Royal Life Saving Society also offers CPR training across the country.

 

