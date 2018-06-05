SBS Filipino

Settlement services defend clustering of migrant communities

Minister for Human Services Alan Tudge

Minister for Human Services Alan Tudge Source: AAP

Published 5 June 2018 at 3:07pm, updated 7 June 2018 at 12:49pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Australia's citizenship and multicultural-affairs minister says more needs to be done to help migrants integrate into society, citing poor English skills he says lead to fewer employment opportunities. Image: Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs Minister Alan Tudge (AAP)

But the leaders of support services argue migrants are finding ways to establish themselves in their new country.

 

 

