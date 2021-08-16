SBS Filipino

Seven-day plastic pledge to 'Keep Australia Beautiful'

A facemask lies on the ground on the Long Walk in Winsor near London.

A face mask lies on the ground on the Long Walk, in Windsor, near London, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Source: AAP

Published 17 August 2021 at 2:16am, updated 17 August 2021 at 9:42am
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
For almost 50 years, Keep Australia Beautiful has pushed the anti-litter message into the community to minimise rubbish and waste. Now in 2021, Australians are being urged to make an anti-plastic pledge to eliminate waste and safeguard the nation's biodiversity.

About one million tonnes of Australia's yearly plastic consumption are single use products, a concerning trend that harms the environment. Plastic in nature can take hundreds of years to decompose and the waste threatens to pollute waterways, parks and bushland. 

As part of this year's theme for Keep Australia Beautiful Week, the seven-day plastic pledge is being launched to swap harmful items for safer alternatives and in turn, eliminate waste. Keep Australia Beautiful's chief executive Val Southam is encouraging shoppers to do some research to select more eco-friendly products.

 Highlights

  • Plastic in nature can take hundreds of years to decompose and the waste threatens to pollute waterways, parks and bushland
  • Victoria Environment Protection Authority disposable masks and gloves blowing out of bins around the country and worst scenario these wastes appear on beaches and on the streets.
  • Dr. Trevor Thornton from Deakin University said consumers can change their routines for the better in waste management
 "There is no reason why people for example still can't take their keep cups to the cafes. I know some cafes I've frequently have absolutely refused to use Keep Cups and so forth. I think it's just a case of educating and saying well, if they are clean there is no risk. If I am getting some takeaway I should be able allowed to take my own containers. And just talking to the owners of the businesses," shares Dr. Thornton.

 
READ MORE

Filipino café owner uses ‘green’ straws made of coconut leaves to cut plastic waste



