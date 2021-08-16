Seven-day plastic pledge to 'Keep Australia Beautiful'

About one million tonnes of Australia's yearly plastic consumption are single use products, a concerning trend that harms the environment. Plastic in nature can take hundreds of years to decompose and the waste threatens to pollute waterways, parks and bushland.





As part of this year's theme for Keep Australia Beautiful Week, the seven-day plastic pledge is being launched to swap harmful items for safer alternatives and in turn, eliminate waste. Keep Australia Beautiful's chief executive Val Southam is encouraging shoppers to do some research to select more eco-friendly products.





"There is no reason why people for example still can't take their keep cups to the cafes. I know some cafes I've frequently have absolutely refused to use Keep Cups and so forth. I think it's just a case of educating and saying well, if they are clean there is no risk. If I am getting some takeaway I should be able allowed to take my own containers. And just talking to the owners of the businesses," shares Dr. Thornton.





