Severe fire warning raised over Darling Downs and Granite Belt

Sever fire warning raised over darling Downs and Granite Belt

Published 30 September 2019 at 9:34am, updated 30 September 2019 at 2:29pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Severe fire danger ratings are forecast to affect the Darling Downs and Granite Belt today, and may affect isolated parts of the northern Maranoa and Warrego, Southern Central Highlands and Coalfields and western Southeast Coast districts.

