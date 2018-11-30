SBS Filipino

Sexism survey a 'wakeup call' for modern Australia

Published 30 November 2018 at 12:06pm, updated 30 November 2018 at 12:08pm
By Joy Joshi
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
A landmark survey on gender equality has found more than half of young Australian women have faced discrimination and feel that gender inequality exists in most Australian workplaces.

It also found a large number of men believe the feminist movement has gotten out of control.

