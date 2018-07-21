SBS Filipino

Shared accommodation, socially challenging, yet economical?

Shared accommodation

Carlo Fernando (right) and Jojo Ramirez (back, right) with two other Filipino students Rocel Pioquinto and Jerwin Santos

Published 21 July 2018 at 1:27pm
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Living in a new country away from the comfort of your own home and support of family can be an overwhelming change at times. For some international students it can be quite challenging.

We hear from two Filipino international students and scholars who are currently on shared accommodation as they share some bad experiences and challenges of living in a shared accommodation with people they have only met for the first time.

Josephine 'Jojo' Ramirez shares that they had to have the police get involved in order to resolve a heated argument that went physical between two former housemates. It was a learning experience for Master of Commerce student that truly "respect of one's personal space is very important when living in a shared accommodation."

Master of Education student Carlo Fernando also had a bad experience with his former housemates who at times were ill-mannered with his visiting classmates.

Shared accommodation
Jojo Ramirez (middle) and Carlo Fernando (right) with their other housemates


Despite Jojo Ramirez and Carlo Fernando experiencing  those unforgettable challenges brought forth by the unpleasant behaviour of their former housemates especially that they all came from different background and belief, in the end, all went well for the two and they were able to enjoy the benefits of their shared accommodation in particular in the living cost and expenses.

The two advice that it’s best to always remember that in living in a shared accommodation, one should be reminded to be considerate of your housemates’ feelings, respect each other, know your limits and look after yourself.

Shared accommodation
Filipino international students and scholars Jojo Ramirez and Carlo Fernando


