SBS Filipino

Shared experiences: Black Lives Matter and Australia's Indigenous leaders

SBS Filipino

co-founders of the Black Lives Matter movement

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 November 2017 at 4:12pm, updated 2 November 2017 at 4:43pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The leaders of the global Black Lives Matter movement say there are parallels between the American experience and that of Australia's Indigenous population. Image: (L-R) Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometi, co-founders of the Black Lives Matter movement (AAP)

Published 2 November 2017 at 4:12pm, updated 2 November 2017 at 4:43pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
At a forum in Sydney, they met key Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander figures to share strategies and solutions on how to tackle issues faced by their communities.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul