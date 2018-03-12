SBS Filipino

Shared house ownership, a viable option

SBS Filipino

For sale sign at Tempe south of Sydney, Tuesday, June 5, 2012. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy) NO ARCHIVING

For sale sign at Tempe south of Sydney, Tuesday, June 5, 2012. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 March 2018 at 2:22pm, updated 12 March 2018 at 2:25pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A National Research commissioned by Kohab, a digital platform for house co-sharing, in February 2018 of over 1,700 Australians, found that of those who currently don't own property, the challenge of saving enough for a deposit and being unable to afford a property in their preferred location were cited as the main reasons for being unable to accomplish that life goal. Image: A property for sale (AAP)

Published 12 March 2018 at 2:22pm, updated 12 March 2018 at 2:25pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Interestingly, the research also found that 27% of respondents would consider buying a property with someone else, whilst a further 9% would consider co-ownership if they were equipped with more information. Consideration of co-ownership was even higher in the key cities.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul