‘Sharehouse and Sub-letting’: How to cope with the rental crisis?

fore rent.jpg

NSW residents Iñigo Irasusta (right) & Mannix Lizardo (left) Credit: Pexels / Ivan Sam

Some Filipinos in Australia choose to sharehouse and subletting amidst the rental crisis but what are the advantages of disadvantages of these for both renters and landlords?

Highlights
  • The results of the Australian Bureau of Statistics Survey of Income and Housing last May 2022 show that more than 30% of the population is renting.
  • When a property is sub-let, someone rents part or all of the property from another person who rented it directly from the rental provider (previously called a landlord) according to Consumer Affairs.
  • Despite having benefits in the financial aspect, sub-letting also sacrifices your privacy according to a renter.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Rental Crisis Filipino image

‘Sharehouse at Sub-letting’: Ano ang mga diskarte sa gitna ng krisis sa paupahan?

SBS Filipino

23/01/202307:51
