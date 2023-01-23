‘Sharehouse and Sub-letting’: How to cope with the rental crisis?

Highlights
- The results of the Australian Bureau of Statistics Survey of Income and Housing last May 2022 show that more than 30% of the population is renting.
- When a property is sub-let, someone rents part or all of the property from another person who rented it directly from the rental provider (previously called a landlord) according to Consumer Affairs.
- Despite having benefits in the financial aspect, sub-letting also sacrifices your privacy according to a renter.
‘Sharehouse at Sub-letting’: Ano ang mga diskarte sa gitna ng krisis sa paupahan?
