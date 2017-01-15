SBS Filipino

Shifting the narrative through film and art

Amadeo Marquez-Perez

Amadeo Marquez-Perez

Published 15 January 2017
By Jake Atienza
Promoting diversity and dialogue among various cultural groups in Australia are re-occurring themes in Amadeo Marquez-Perez's work. Image: Amadeo Marquez-Perez (J. Atienza)

Amadeo is a film festival organiser, producer and criminologist. He is the co-founder and co-convenor of the Asian Australian Film Forum and Network (AAFFN). The AAFFN is a network for Asian Australian artists, filmmakers and other creatives that aims to increase representation in the creative sector.

 

According to Amadeo, complex characters and narratives tend to be simplified in mainstream storytelling, "identity is a very complex issue that is not necessarily explored in the mainstream [...] there has to be more of a conversation".

 

Amadeo advises aspiring artists, filmmakers and other creatives to tell their own stories, especially if "you feel that you are not represented". Among a long list of credentials, Amadeo founded the 15/15 Film Festival, was involved with the Bayside Film Festival and has produced and collaborated with over 200 film projects.

 

 

