Shocking, tragic and indefensible': data on child sexual abuse in Catholic Church

Yes Source: Yes
Published 8 February 2017 at 3:16pm, updated 8 February 2017 at 3:23pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
For the first time data has revealed what is being described as the shocking extent of child sexual abuse in the Catholic Church in Australia. Nearly 4,500 people made allegations of child sexual abuse to authorities over a period of 35 years. It comes as the final public hearing of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse into the Catholic church got underway in Sydney Image: File of St Marys Cathedral, Sydney (AAP)
Published 8 February 2017 at 3:16pm, updated 8 February 2017 at 3:23pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share