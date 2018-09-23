SBS Filipino

Should I hire a professional driving instructor?

Driving in Australia

Driving in Australia

Published 23 September 2018
By Dan Villanueva
Available in other languages

Driving in Australia can be daunting. If you are a new migrant planning on hitting the road soon, you might want to consider hiring a professional driving instructor for your own safety and benefit.

Rodel Espiritu is a professional driving instructor based in Sydney.

He strongly suggests that first-time drivers in Australia, or even seasoned drivers in the Philippines who are new migrants should consider enrolling themselves in legitimate driving schools so they can clearly understand how driving works in Australia.

In this interview, Rodel explains the importance of hiring a professional instructor and compares the difference between driving in Australia and the Philippines.

Rodel Espiritu while teaching one of his student drivers.
Rodel Espiritu while teaching one of his student drivers.


 

