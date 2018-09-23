Should I hire a professional driving instructor?

Rodel Espiritu is a professional driving instructor based in Sydney.





He strongly suggests that first-time drivers in Australia, or even seasoned drivers in the Philippines who are new migrants should consider enrolling themselves in legitimate driving schools so they can clearly understand how driving works in Australia.





In this interview, Rodel explains the importance of hiring a professional instructor and compares the difference between driving in Australia and the Philippines.





Rodel Espiritu while teaching one of his student drivers. Source: Dan Villanueva









