Should I lend my children money?

Migrants savings

Source: Getty Images

Published 5 March 2020 at 2:15pm, updated 5 March 2020 at 2:17pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Should you lend money to your grown-up children or not? The answer is often straight-forward for parents who’ve spent a lifetime loving and caring for their children. Experts though, encourage taking measures to protect your own financial future before digging into your retirement savings.

