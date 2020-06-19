Should men worry about breast cancer and menopause as much as women do?

Highlights Unlike women who are encouraged to have regular breast checks, there is no direct screening tools for prostate cancer.

There is no male equivalent to menopause, it is simply called ageing.

There are men’s groups that can support and guide other men in facing health issues.

Mr Simon Von Saldern of Healthy Male encourages men to start building a relationship with their GPs from the age of 30.







Breast cancer

"I think about 1 or 2% of breast cancer cases are men. It's not common, but certainly not unheard of," Mr Von Saldern shares.





While Healthy Male hopes to do their part in promoting the conversation about male breast cancer, he admits that everything regarding the disease is geared towards women.





"Rightly so [though] because women make up around 98% of cases," he says, adding, "But if you're one of the few [men who have it] and you turn up to a pink everything, it can be tough. It's tough to get a condition that's known as a woman's condition."





"I think we could possibly help out and do something about this."





Male menopause

Mr Von Saldern shares that while the term 'male menopause' has been floating around for quite a while, the condition doesn't exist.





"Male menopause doesn't exist...It's called aging." Source: Chevanon Photography from Pexels





"With women who go through menopause, the decline of estrogen is rapid and sudden. With men, [the decline of testosterone] is gradual and occurs in a period of time."





"Male menopause became a thing because they could sell drugs [around the term], but there's no such thing," he says, adding, "[In men,] it's just called ageing."





Prostate tests

While breast exams can be used as definitive tools to determine breast cancer, Mr Von Saldern shares that prostate tests aren't necessarily the proper tools to pinpoint prostate cancer. Instead, he says the most effective way to prevent and treat prostate cancer is going to regular GP check-ups.





Men can protect themselves against prostate cancer by having regular check-ups with their GPs. Source: LinkedIn Sales Navigator from Pexels





"For blokes, we shouldn't wait to be asked [by our GP regarding our health]. Have conversations. Offer up information," he says, adding, "[Ask your GP] if you're going to the toilet more at night time? Do you have difficulty urinating? Is their blood in your urine?"





He also shares the value of consulting with the GP early to maintain the best possible health and opening up to other men who can offer support.





"Don't leave it to the last minute. Start having that relationship with your GP then opening up about your condition won't be that hard."





"You would never drive your car to the ground. Why do it to yourself?"





