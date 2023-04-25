Should our children be allowed to be employed for longer?

Times have changed since Australian children were expected to pan for gold in the 19th century

Times have changed since Australian children were expected to pan for gold in the 19th century. Credit: Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

A US state has proposed the relaxation of child labour laws to increase work hours for children in a bid to address worker shortages. Australian labour laws are different across states, but there are calls for a unification of laws and a strengthening of the minimum wage convention.

Key Points
  • One state in the USA has proposed relaxing child labour laws in an effort to address labour shortages.
  • In Australia, there are calls for a unification of laws and a strengthening of the minimum wage convention.
  • Australian labour laws are different from state to state, but the legal maximum number of work hours for children aged 16 and under in each state is relatively lower, with between 3 to 4 hours of work on a school day.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
Should our children be allowed to be employed for longer in Filipino.mp3 image

Should our children be allowed to be employed for longer in Filipino.mp3

07:57
Share

Latest podcast episodes

MicrosoftTeams-image (1).png

SBS News in Filipino, Tuesday 25 April

Trending Japan cherryblossoms.jpg

'Trending Ngayon': My Philippines Travel level, a visit to Japan and cherry blossoms

CHRIS HIPKINS AUSTRALIA VISIT

New Zealanders get direct pathway to Australian citizenship

pexels-vincent-albos-1750754.jpg

According to survey, Canada is the most preferred destination for OFWs