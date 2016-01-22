Sick Leave Set to Soar Around Australia Day

Close to 200-thousand people are expected to call in sick this Monday (Jan 25), costing the country tens of millions of dollars in lost productivity.
Published 23 January 2016 at 10:46am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
More people take sick leave on the days immediately before and after Australia Day than any other time of year. Image: Illegitimate sick days costs the economy tens of millions of dollars (AAP)
