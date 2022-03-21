Sick pay guarantee: What does it mean for casual workers

Highlights The Victorian Sick Pay Guarantee scheme is a first in Australia

Getting paid sick leave is a welcome change for casual workers

Visit the Service Victoria website to register and to check if you are eligible

For disability care casual worker Jurgen Molina, he can't afford to take a day off or miss work. It's a difficult choice between working or taking an unpaid sick day.





Under the two-year pilot scheme, casual workers will be provided up to 38 hours a year of either sick or carers pay at the national minimum wage currently set at $20.33 an hour. This means workers can claim a total of $772.54 of paid sick/carer's leave in a year. Workers can claim for a minimum of three hours and a maximum of 12 hours per day.





To make a claim, casual workers need to register via the Service Victoria website .



