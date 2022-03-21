Sick pay guarantee: What does it mean for casual workers

Highlights
- The Victorian Sick Pay Guarantee scheme is a first in Australia
- Getting paid sick leave is a welcome change for casual workers
- Visit the Service Victoria website to register and to check if you are eligible
Listen to the audio:
LISTEN TO
Sick leave para sa mga casual worker, hiling na ipatupad sa buong sa Australia
SBS Filipino
21/03/202207:58
Advertisement
For disability care casual worker Jurgen Molina, he can't afford to take a day off or miss work. It's a difficult choice between working or taking an unpaid sick day.
Under the two-year pilot scheme, casual workers will be provided up to 38 hours a year of either sick or carers pay at the national minimum wage currently set at $20.33 an hour. This means workers can claim a total of $772.54 of paid sick/carer's leave in a year. Workers can claim for a minimum of three hours and a maximum of 12 hours per day.
To make a claim, casual workers need to register via the .
The first phase will include jobs from hospitality, food trades and food preparation, supermarket, retail and sales, aged and disability care, cleaners, laundry workers and security guards.