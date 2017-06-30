Signs of rising cannabis use where medical use is legalised

SBS Filipino

Published 30 June 2017 at 11:46am
By Kerry Skyring
Source: SBS
A recent United Nations World Drug report shows a dramatic rise in the use of cannabis in the United States over the past decade. The number of daily users grew by two-thirds in the period just before and since the drug's decriminalisation in some US states. Image: Marijuana leaves (AAP)

With Australia legalising medical cannabis and allowing the sale of hemp-based food products, could it soon follow?

 





