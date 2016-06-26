Simmons leads Australians' big day out at NBA draft pick

It's been a significant day for Australian basketball with Sudanese-born, Perth-raised Thon Maker selected at number 10 pick by the Milwaukee Bucks.
Published 27 June 2016 at 9:31am, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:48pm
By Mike Tomalaris, Darren Mara
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Melbourne teenager Ben Simmons has been named as the number one NBA draft pick and will represent the Philadelphia 76ers. Image: Ben Simmons (AAP)
