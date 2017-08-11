Scientists have found simple vitamin B3 supplements could hold the key to prevention, after pin-pointing a molecule deficiency as the defect cause.
Simple supplement discovered for prevention of birth defects
Published 12 August 2017
Source: SBS

Millions of pregnant women worldwide could be spared the trauma of miscarriage and birth defects thanks to a ground-breaking Australian medical discovery. Image: Charlotte Scaife, weeks after receiving surgery for a congenital heart disease, in Sydney (AAP)
