Singer Liz Conde voices her plan to work harder to improve her craft

How did it all started?

Liz comes from a vocally-talented family; her mother almost became a popular singer in the Philippines while her father had worked (at one point in his life) as a singer on a ship.





She loves to sing as a child but only discovered that it was something special when at the age of seven she joined a singing competition for the first time and was announced as the winner.





She also won some medals at the age of thirteen when she joined the World Championship of the Performing Arts at Los Angeles, California.





Liz also became the youngest semi-finalist of X Factor Australia in 2011.





In this interview, Liz shares that over the years she enjoys listening to almost all types of music particularly those that are trending -- except the 'metal' genre.





As Liz remarks about being influenced by the Filipino culture growing up, she admits of loving karaoke. “We were just always singing karaoke with each other,” reveals Liz about her family.











How was the journey joining ‘The Voice Australia Season 6’?

Liz shares with SBS Filipino that she did not give much thought into joining this big singing competition.





She recalls of submitting online a video and a filled-up application form without any expectations when suddenly she learned that she was shortlisted. Liz then auditions in front of the producers and successfully pushed through the next stages.





Liz made it to the final list of Team Seal.





When SBS Filipino asked the young talented singer about the most important lesson she learned from her mentor, Liz remembers Seal’s advise that having a mentality of singing perfectly is wrong as singing is about feeling the song and connecting with the audience. “There’s a difference between singing perfectly and then singing with emotion,” emphasizes Liz.











How does she plan to move forward with her music career?

Liz plans to be more active online by posting the covers and the original songs she will be creating on her official fan page.





She admits of being open to joining another huge singing competition. “If I do see it, and it does come along, and it’s meant to be then I will definitely take that chance,” says Liz.





The Filipino-Australian community will also see more of this brilliant singer as she confirms that she will continue to perform in front of them. Liz also expresses her appreciation to the community for the support and encouragement she received from them through the years.





If she will create her album in the near future, Liz says that the overall message of it is ‘this is me, this is who I am and I will reach my dreams no matter what.’





Get to know more about this law student and exceptional singer in this interview.















