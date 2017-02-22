Singing Nurse

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Singing NursePlay07:58SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Stephanie Simon at SBS studios in Sydney Source: SBS FilipinoGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (3.65MB)Published 22 February 2017 at 5:16pm, updated 23 February 2017 at 9:35pmBy Ronald ManilaSource: SBSAvailable in other languages She set aside her singing passion for awhile, but Stephanie Simon is ready to let her music back on track while pursuing her nursing career.Published 22 February 2017 at 5:16pm, updated 23 February 2017 at 9:35pmBy Ronald ManilaSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesStephanie Simon sings 'Mahal ko o Mahal Ako' during her visit at SBS Radio studios in Sydney. More on Stephanie, visit her page: http://www.traveliztera.com/ ShareLatest podcast episodesDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdomState premiers call for Medicare overhaulSBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January