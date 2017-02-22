SBS Filipino

Singing Nurse

Stephanie Simon

Stephanie Simon at SBS studios in Sydney Source: SBS Filipino

Published 22 February 2017
By Ronald Manila
She set aside her singing passion for awhile, but Stephanie Simon is ready to let her music back on track while pursuing her nursing career.

Stephanie Simon sings 'Mahal ko o Mahal Ako' during her visit at SBS Radio studios in Sydney.



 

More on Stephanie, visit her page: http://www.traveliztera.com/ 

