Single-mother's desperate plea to Dutton: 'please don't take my son away'

Greens Senator Andrew Bartlett has joined the chorus of voices urging Peter Dutton to intervene in the deportation of a Filipino woman which would separate her from her eight-year-old son.





Bernadette Romulo is a single-mother of three who has two daughters born in the Philippines and a son born in Australia. She and her daughters have lived in Australia for 11 years but their application for permanent residency was refused by the Department of Immigration and Border Protection. A subsequent appeal for ministerial intervention was also rejected in December, 2017. The three have been given until Tuesday, May 8, to stay in the country.





The family's lawyer, Angus Francis, who is taking the case pro-bono, told SBS Filipino the deportation of the boy's mother and two sisters would have a devastating impact on him.





Greens Senator Andrew Bartlett lent his support for Ms Romulo and her children, urging the Immigration Minister to step in to stop their removal from Australia. Mr Bartlett further added that the stress involved on the boy and the mother is enormous and has been going on for years.





"Her son is an Australian citizen and if she is deported, [it] would separate him from that family for life," he told SBS Filipino.





"It’s a clear case when the Minister should act."





Ms Romulo first arrived as a dependent on her then-husband’s skilled visa in 2007 along with two daughters born in the Philippines.





After her marriage broke-down, she met another partner and they bore a son who is now eight years old. When their union ended in 2010, Ms Romulo became the primary carer of her son. While the boy's father has partial custody, Ms Romulo said she was made his primary carer by the Family Court of Australia.





Ms Romulo said the constant period of uncertainty as she waited to have her appeal from a Ministerial Intervention heard has been upsetting and stressful but was trying to be strong for her children.





"My boy cries himself to sleep every night and having nightmares, knowing we will soon be leaving him behind," she said.





Source: Change.org





In a Change.org campaign page Ms Romulo created called ' Peter Dutton: Please don't tear my family apart' , she wrote: "In just a few days (8th May), the Australian government will tear me and my son apart -- I cannot imagine having to say goodbye to him. He’s only 8. He’s been with me his whole life after his dad and I ended our relationship. His two older sisters will be devastated as well if we have to leave Australia.





"I have raised him for 8 years and I love him more than words could say. Please, I’m begging Minister Peter Dutton to let me and my son stay together. PLEASE DON’T TAKE MY SON AWAY FROM ME."





At the time of publication, the petition had been signed more than 18,700 times.





A spokesperson from the Department of Home Affairs told SBS Filipino Ms Rumulo's case had already been assessed, and while a person who has been refused a visa can write to request intervention, "the Assistant Minister only intervenes in a relatively small number of cases which present unique and exceptional circumstances".





"The Assistant Minister cannot be compelled to exercise his powers and he is not required to explain his decisions on any case. What is or is not in the public interest is entirely a matter for the Assistant Minister considering each case on its own merits," the spokesperson said.





"People whose requests for intervention have been unsuccessful and who do not have other matters before the Department are expected to depart Australia."





In response to a query made by SBS Filipino over what will happen to Ms Romulo's eight-year-old son if she is deported, the spokesperson said: "child custody matters are beyond the scope of this Department and are addressed through the appropriate jurisdiction of family law".





In a last ditch effort before she and her daughters are sent back to the Philippines, Ms Romulo said she will visit the Immigration Office in Brisbane on the day of their scheduled deportation to try and appeal to Mr Dutton face-to-face.



