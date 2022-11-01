Single-use plastics ban moves to new phase

Highlights
- Australian businesses are seeking more environment-friendly and sustainable solutions.
- From November the 1st, items such as single-use plastic straws, stirrers, bowls and cotton bud sticks will be banned. Those found not complying face fines of up to $55,000.
- According to some estimates, Australia consumes more single-use plastics than any other country in the world on a per capita basis except for Singapore. 65 per cent go to landfill and up to 145,000 tonnes leaked into the ocean.
How to listen to this podcast. Credit: SBS Filipino