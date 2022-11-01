SBS Filipino

Single-use plastics ban moves to new phase

SBS Filipino

Wrapped plastic straws.

Wrapped plastic straws. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 November 2022 at 1:45pm, updated 43 minutes ago at 6:48pm
By Lin Evlin
Presented by Edinel Magtibay, TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Phase two of the New South Wales government's ban of single-use plastics begins 1 November. Items such as plastic cutlery, plates and bowls will be phased out across the state in a move flagged 12 months ago.

Published 1 November 2022 at 1:45pm, updated 43 minutes ago at 6:48pm
By Lin Evlin
Presented by Edinel Magtibay, TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Highlights
  • Australian businesses are seeking more environment-friendly and sustainable solutions.
  • From November the 1st, items such as single-use plastic straws, stirrers, bowls and cotton bud sticks will be banned. Those found not complying face fines of up to $55,000.
  • According to some estimates, Australia consumes more single-use plastics than any other country in the world on a per capita basis except for Singapore. 65 per cent go to landfill and up to 145,000 tonnes leaked into the ocean.
FILO PODCAST INSTRUCTIONS
How to listen to this podcast. Credit: SBS Filipino
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mrs Earth Australia 2022 candidates

Mga Nanay nagtagisan ng adbokasiya para sa Inang Kalikasan sa Mrs Earth Australia 2022

dnd.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Tuesday 1 November

House prices fell almost 5 per cent in September quarter: Domain Price Report

councillor.jpg

The barriers faced by people from migrant communities entering politics