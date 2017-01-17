SBS Filipino

Sinulog attendance drops

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_616930.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 January 2017 at 12:46pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news from the region by Nick Melgar Image: Sinulog (www.sinulog.ph)

Published 17 January 2017 at 12:46pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Rain dampens Cebu Sinulog participation, but local side tours remain strong; BIR advise taxpayers to submit tax return early; Group launches federalism movement; Bohol approves ban gasoline-in-bottle sales; and Cebu to build airports on Camotes and Bantayan islands.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January