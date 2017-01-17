Sinulog attendance drops

Rain dampens Cebu Sinulog participation, but local side tours remain strong; BIR advise taxpayers to submit tax return early; Group launches federalism movement; Bohol approves ban gasoline-in-bottle sales; and Cebu to build airports on Camotes and Bantayan islands.
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news from the region by Nick Melgar Image: Sinulog (www.sinulog.ph)
