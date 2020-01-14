Sinulog Festival campaigns for a plastic-free celebration

Filipino dancers in colourful costume hold statues of the Santo Nino (Child Jesus) as they perform during the 'Sinulog' Grand Parade in Cebu City, Philippines Source: EPA/JAY ROMMEL LABRA
Published 14 January 2020 at 12:49pm
While Sinulog Festival kicks off its 40th annual celebration in Cebu City, environmental groups are also pushing for a plastic-free Sinulog 2020 celebration as a way to lessen Cebu City’s production of plastic wastes.
