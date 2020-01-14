SBS Filipino

Sinulog Festival campaigns for a plastic-free celebration

Filipino dancers in colourful costume hold statues of the Santo Nino (Child Jesus) as they perform during the 'Sinulog' Grand Parade in Cebu City, Philippines

Filipino dancers in colourful costume hold statues of the Santo Nino (Child Jesus) as they perform during the 'Sinulog' Grand Parade in Cebu City, Philippines Source: EPA/JAY ROMMEL LABRA

Published 14 January 2020 at 12:49pm
Presented by Nick Melgar
Available in other languages

While Sinulog Festival kicks off its 40th annual celebration in Cebu City, environmental groups are also pushing for a plastic-free Sinulog 2020 celebration as a way to lessen Cebu City’s production of plastic wastes.

