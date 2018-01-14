Sinulog festival in Victoria gets bigger

Lerna Vasquez from the Filipino Mass Committee in Hoppers Crossing shares the details of this year's Sinulog festival in different parts of Victoria this January.
Sinulog festival in Hoppers Crossing Source: XpressLight Photography as supplied by L. Vasquez
Published 14 January 2018 at 2:21pm, updated 14 January 2018 at 2:23pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
For almost twenty years, the annual Sinulog festival has brought colourful, glorious and spiritual event for Filipinos to gather and celebrate in Victoria.
