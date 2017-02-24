Sipat Lawin Ensemble back in Melbourne this Sunday, 26 February

SBS Filipino

Published 25 February 2017 at 8:26am, updated 26 February 2017 at 12:33pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Sipat Lawin Ensemble returns to Melbourne in this year's Asia TOPA, an arts festival celebrating Australia's connections with contemporary Asia. Sipat Lawin brings Serbisyo, a unique performance featuring hidden economies Photo: Sipat Lawin Ensembles JK Anicoche, performing this Sunday, 26 February at the Asia TOPA at the Melbourne Arts Centre

Maridel Martinez caught up with Sipat Lawin Ensemble's JK Anicoche

