Sipat Lawin Ensemble back in Melbourne this Sunday, 26 February

Maridel Martinez caught up with Sipat Lawin Ensemble's JK Anicoche
Published 25 February 2017 at 8:26am, updated 26 February 2017 at 12:33pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Sipat Lawin Ensemble returns to Melbourne in this year's Asia TOPA, an arts festival celebrating Australia's connections with contemporary Asia. Sipat Lawin brings Serbisyo, a unique performance featuring hidden economies Photo: Sipat Lawin Ensembles JK Anicoche, performing this Sunday, 26 February at the Asia TOPA at the Melbourne Arts Centre
Published 25 February 2017 at 8:26am, updated 26 February 2017 at 12:33pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share