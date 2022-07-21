SBS Filipino

Skilled workers prioritised amid backlog of almost one million visa applications

Australian Visa

Published 21 July 2022 at 12:31pm, updated 21 July 2022 at 12:33pm
By Tom Stayner
Presented by TJ Correa
Highlights
  • Australia’s visa backlog will be tackled by first prioritising 60,000 permanent visa applications lodged by skilled workers based overseas as the federal government focuses its response on workforce shortages being hindered by processing delays.
  • New government figures have revealed, that the current visa backlog is 961,016 visa applications across all categories with some 560,187 lodged by people outside Australia.
  • The Australian Chamber of Commerce has called for the annual migration program to be expanded to 200,000 people to help secure the country’s economic pathway out of the pandemic.
Mga aplikasyon ng skilled workers, uunahing iproseso sa gitna ng visa backlog

Government promises 'surge capacity' to clear backlog in visa processing

