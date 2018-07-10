SBS Filipino

Sleep deprivation linked to "social jet lag"

SBS Filipino

Social jet-lag in action?

Woman Resting on Desk Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 July 2018 at 1:58pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The nation's sleep deprivation problem could be about to get worse, with new research showing a third of Australians are suffering from what's been termed "social jet lag". Image: Social jet-lag in action? (AAP)

Published 10 July 2018 at 1:58pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The condition refers to the misalignment of people's body clocks with their daily routines.

As this report shows , sufferers are more likely to sleep late, be late to work and also go to work when they are sick.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom