Small business built from tears and life's challenges

small business owner, down syndrome, covid-19, vintage clothing

Maria Murphy's business was inspired by her love for vintage clothing but her son's down syndrome diagnosis was the catalyst for Sarsparilly Source: Maria Murphy

Published 11 December 2020 at 5:14pm, updated 18 December 2020 at 9:44am
By Maridel Martinez
One of life's greatest challenges became the catalyst for Filipina-Australian Maria Murphy's small business.

Highlights
  • While coping with the reality of her son's diagnosis, her husband was also struggling with mental illness which paved the way for her to start her small business
  • She used the equity from their home to fund her business
  • Opportunities and funding from the government during the pandemic allowed her to expand her business
Maria Murphy's youngest child was diagnosed with down syndrome.

 

"I got my grit and my strength from my Filipina mom, she has been through a lot but still manages to smile. In business and in life when faced with hardships, problems you can't run away or bury your head in the sand," Maria Murphy CEO & Creative Director, Sarsparilly.

 

