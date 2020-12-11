Small business built from tears and life's challenges

Highlights While coping with the reality of her son's diagnosis, her husband was also struggling with mental illness which paved the way for her to start her small business

She used the equity from their home to fund her business

Opportunities and funding from the government during the pandemic allowed her to expand her business

Maria Murphy's youngest child was diagnosed with down syndrome.











"I got my grit and my strength from my Filipina mom, she has been through a lot but still manages to smile. In business and in life when faced with hardships, problems you can't run away or bury your head in the sand," Maria Murphy CEO & Creative Director, Sarsparilly.











