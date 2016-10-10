SBS Filipino

Small business catches on to social media power

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_567850.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 October 2016 at 1:31pm
By Camille Bianchi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Eighty per cent of big businesses in Australia use social media and small businesses are catching on. Image: Your social media profile picture makes your first impression (SBS Small Business Secrets)

Published 10 October 2016 at 1:31pm
By Camille Bianchi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Jumping from a third of them in 2015, now almost half Australia's small businesses have signed in.

 

With money to be made, a number of new businesses are helping clients put their best face forward on every platform.

 

 

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks