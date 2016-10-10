Small business catches on to social media power

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Small business catches on to social media powerPlay04:47SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.19MB)Published 10 October 2016 at 1:31pmBy Camille BianchiSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Eighty per cent of big businesses in Australia use social media and small businesses are catching on. Image: Your social media profile picture makes your first impression (SBS Small Business Secrets)Published 10 October 2016 at 1:31pmBy Camille BianchiSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesJumping from a third of them in 2015, now almost half Australia's small businesses have signed in. With money to be made, a number of new businesses are helping clients put their best face forward on every platform. ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 JanuarySBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levelsTake time for health checks