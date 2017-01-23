SBS Filipino

Small business struggles on grants, incentives info access

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_620383.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 January 2017 at 1:41pm, updated 23 January 2017 at 3:46pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

There are hundreds of government grants available to help small businesses but many find accessing this information difficult. Image: (SBS)

Published 23 January 2017 at 1:41pm, updated 23 January 2017 at 3:46pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
An exclusive survey, conducted by Sensis for SBS, has found that only 28 per cent of small business owners think it's easy to find information on government grants and incentives.

 

Thirty-nine per cent say it's hard, while a third aren't sure.

 

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January