SBS Filipino

Small business struggles on grants, incentives info access

Published 23 January 2017 at 1:41pm, updated 23 January 2017 at 3:46pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS

There are hundreds of government grants available to help small businesses but many find accessing this information difficult.

An exclusive survey, conducted by Sensis for SBS, has found that only 28 per cent of small business owners think it's easy to find information on government grants and incentives. Thirty-nine per cent say it's hard, while a third aren't sure.