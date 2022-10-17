Highlights
- About 43 percent of all Australian cyber attacks are aimed at the small business sector.
- 500 cyber wardens will be launched next year ahead of a broader rollout to try and reach as many of Australia's 3.2 million small businesses as possible
- There were 67,500 cyber crimes reported last financial year - a third of those relating to fraud and business email accounts.
Ever since the Optus data breach, there's been increasing attention paid to how businesses can keep customer information safe.
Small business to get cyber security support training
A new initiative, Cyber Wardens, is now being launched to better protect small businesses online - which are a favourite target for scammers.
