Small business to get cyber security support training

Australia concerned over 'malicious' cyber attack on hospitals

Small business to get cyber security support trainers. Source: DPA / AAP

Published 18 October 2022 at 10:47am
By Deborah Groarke
Presented by Annalyn Violata
After the recent Optus data breaches, a new initiative, Cyber Wardens, has been launched to better protect small businesses online.

Highlights
  • About 43 percent of all Australian cyber attacks are aimed at the small business sector.
  • 500 cyber wardens will be launched next year ahead of a broader rollout to try and reach as many of Australia's 3.2 million small businesses as possible
  • There were 67,500 cyber crimes reported last financial year - a third of those relating to fraud and business email accounts.
LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW
06:31
Ever since the Optus data breach, there's been increasing attention paid to how businesses can keep customer information safe.

A new initiative, Cyber Wardens, is now being launched to better protect small businesses online - which are a favourite target for scammers.
How to listen to this podcast. Credit: SBS Filipino
