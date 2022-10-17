Highlights About 43 percent of all Australian cyber attacks are aimed at the small business sector.

500 cyber wardens will be launched next year ahead of a broader rollout to try and reach as many of Australia's 3.2 million small businesses as possible

There were 67,500 cyber crimes reported last financial year - a third of those relating to fraud and business email accounts.

LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW Small business to get cyber security support training 06:31 Play Ever since the Optus data breach, there's been increasing attention paid to how businesses can keep customer information safe.





A new initiative, Cyber Wardens, is now being launched to better protect small businesses online - which are a favourite target for scammers.

