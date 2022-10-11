SBS Filipino

Small businesses at risk as costs soar

SBS Filipino

Western Sydney small business owner Talal Almardoud (SBS-Sandra Fulloon).jpg

Western Sydney small business owner Talal Almardoud. Credit: SBS-Sandra Fulloon

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 October 2022 at 1:14pm, updated 33 minutes ago at 1:35pm
By Sandra Fulloon
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

Tough economic conditions, including higher petrol prices, are increasing financial pressure on many of Australia’s 2.3 million small businesses – and some are struggling to survive.

Published 11 October 2022 at 1:14pm, updated 33 minutes ago at 1:35pm
By Sandra Fulloon
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Fuel costs, rising interest rates and soaring inflation are all having an impact on businesses.
  • Creditorwatch is closely monitoring key indicators of business insolvencies.
  • Many of Australia’s 2.3 million small and medium business owners may face insolvency this financial year.

LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW
Filipino 11 Oct Smallbiz Talal RNF final image

Filipino 11 Oct Smallbiz Talal RNF final

06:37
Those at highest risk are based in south-east Queensland and western Sydney, which CreditorWatch says have higher-than-average rates of personal insolvency and lower than average incomes.
FILO PODCAST INSTRUCTIONS
How to listen to this podcast. Credit: SBS Filipino
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Qantas.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Tuesday 11 October

lea salonga.jpg

Filipinos capture the hearts of the creators of Miss Saigon and Les Miserables

Red Roy.jpg

Artist of the Month: 'Red Roy' on touching people's lives through music

Return plate on display on the back of a car (mycar Tyre & Auto).jpg

R plate initiative aims to help people return from road trauma