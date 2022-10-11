Small businesses at risk as costs soar

Highlights
- Fuel costs, rising interest rates and soaring inflation are all having an impact on businesses.
- Creditorwatch is closely monitoring key indicators of business insolvencies.
- Many of Australia’s 2.3 million small and medium business owners may face insolvency this financial year.
Those at highest risk are based in south-east Queensland and western Sydney, which CreditorWatch says have higher-than-average rates of personal insolvency and lower than average incomes.
