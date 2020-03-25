Small businesses find creative ways to operate during Manila's enhanced community quarantine
small business owners in Manila have been looking into creative ways to operate during the period of enhanced community quarantine Source: AAP Image/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO
Published 25 March 2020 at 3:24pm, updated 25 March 2020 at 6:15pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Small business owners in the City of Manila admit that business is greatly affected by the ongoing enhanced community quarantine. Many have resorted to creative ways to continue their business and remain afloat.
