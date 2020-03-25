SBS Filipino

Small businesses find creative ways to operate during Manila's enhanced community quarantine

SBS Filipino

cronavirus, Australia, Philippines, enhanced community quarantine

small business owners in Manila have been looking into creative ways to operate during the period of enhanced community quarantine Source: AAP Image/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 March 2020 at 3:24pm, updated 25 March 2020 at 6:15pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Small business owners in the City of Manila admit that business is greatly affected by the ongoing enhanced community quarantine. Many have resorted to creative ways to continue their business and remain afloat.

Published 25 March 2020 at 3:24pm, updated 25 March 2020 at 6:15pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom