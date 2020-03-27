Small businesses in WA are feeling the coronavirus impact

Business owner Olive Remoto admits that the WA statewide lockdown due to COVID-19 has affected her cleaning business. Source: Cielo Franklin
Business owner Olive Remoto admits that the statewide lockdown due to COVID-19 has affected her cleaning business. Since the shutdown of restaurants and gyms in Western Australia, her business struggled to remain afloat. Listen to her story.
