Small businesses in WA are feeling the coronavirus impact

Business owner Olive Remoto admits that the WA statewide lockdown due to COVID-19 has affected her cleaning business.

Business owner Olive Remoto admits that the WA statewide lockdown due to COVID-19 has affected her cleaning business. Source: Cielo Franklin

Published 27 March 2020 at 12:26pm, updated 27 March 2020 at 12:34pm
By Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
Business owner Olive Remoto admits that the statewide lockdown due to COVID-19 has affected her cleaning business. Since the shutdown of restaurants and gyms in Western Australia, her business struggled to remain afloat. Listen to her story.

