Small businesses increasingly turning to migrant workers

Christian Bonne

Sydney-based baker Christian Bonne Source: SBS

Published 3 November 2017 at 3:31pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:27am
By Natarsha Kallios, Rashida Yosufzai
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
New research suggests more small businesses in Australia are choosing to hire migrant workers to attract innovative ideas and boost productivity. The data also shows smaller firms are reinvesting almost half of every dollar they receive back into the communities where they exist.

