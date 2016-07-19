SBS Filipino

Small changes to new Turnbull frontbench

Malcolm Turnbull, left, and Tony Abbott

Malcolm Turnbull, left, and Tony Abbott Source: AAP

Published 19 July 2016 at 11:21am, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:49pm
By Omar Dabbagh, Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

The Prime Minister has unveiled his new Cabinet in Canberra after the Coalition met for the first time since the federal election. Image: Malcolm Turnbull, left, and Tony Abbott (AAP)

Among the notable ministry changes, Greg Hunt will take over Industry, Science and Innovation from Christopher Pyne, and Mr Pyne will become Defence Industry Minister.

 

 

