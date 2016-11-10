Smelly and rotten Asian food sold in Australia

According to them, these food had smell of mould, or bad smell. Because of these complains, the program conducted several months of imbestigations, at revealed a potential deeper isyu.
Published 11 November 2016 at 9:41am, updated 13 November 2016 at 9:41am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Last year, the Punjabi program of SBS started receiving emails, pictures at posts in social media, from their listeners, who complained about food that they purchased from South Asian grocery stores in Australya.
Published 11 November 2016 at 9:41am, updated 13 November 2016 at 9:41am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share