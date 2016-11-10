SBS Filipino

Smelly and rotten Asian food sold in Australia

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_584390.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 November 2016 at 9:41am, updated 13 November 2016 at 9:41am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Last year, the Punjabi program of SBS started receiving emails, pictures at posts in social media, from their listeners, who complained about food that they purchased from South Asian grocery stores in Australya.

Published 11 November 2016 at 9:41am, updated 13 November 2016 at 9:41am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
According to them, these food had smell of mould, or bad smell. Because of these complains, the program conducted several months of imbestigations, at revealed a potential deeper isyu.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels