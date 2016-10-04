SBS Filipino

Smoking rates 'at all-time low', but challenges remain

site_197_Filipino_564609.JPG

Published 4 October 2016
By Nakari Thorpe
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

Australians are lighting up in fewer numbers than ever before - with a new report showing cigarette smoking is at a national all-time low.

The findings show less than a quarter of the population smokes daily, with rates dropping rapidly over the past two decades.

 

 

