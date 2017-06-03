SBS Filipino

Smoking rates in specific communities to be targeted

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_694314.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 June 2017 at 11:36am, updated 3 June 2017 at 2:08pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Cancer Institute of New South Wales will invest over $400,000 into projects aimed at reducing smoking rates in multicultural communities. Image: Many Chinese bring smoking habit from their homeland (AAP)

Published 3 June 2017 at 11:36am, updated 3 June 2017 at 2:08pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
World Tobacco Day was remembered last Wednesday, and while Australia remains a world leader in tobacco control, there is still a long way to go in some cultures.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul