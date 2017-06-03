Smoking rates in specific communities to be targeted

World Tobacco Day was remembered last Wednesday, and while Australia remains a world leader in tobacco control, there is still a long way to go in some cultures.
Published 3 June 2017 at 11:36am, updated 3 June 2017 at 2:08pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Cancer Institute of New South Wales will invest over $400,000 into projects aimed at reducing smoking rates in multicultural communities. Image: Many Chinese bring smoking habit from their homeland (AAP)
Published 3 June 2017 at 11:36am, updated 3 June 2017 at 2:08pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share