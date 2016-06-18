SBS Filipino

So you think you can be a beauty queen

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_510603.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 June 2016 at 12:06pm, updated 18 June 2016 at 1:06pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Philippines has won crowns from prestigious beauty pageants around the world which have served as inspirations to the young Filipinas to dream of one day winning a beauty title. Image: Cinderella Dionisio, right, at the launch of the Pageant of the World (Facebook/Launcelot Roma)

Published 18 June 2016 at 12:06pm, updated 18 June 2016 at 1:06pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
To all the young ladies dreaming to follow the footstep of the current Miss Universe, Pia Alonzo-Wurtzbach, here is some significant information about the world of beauty pageantry shared to us by a beauty expert and President and Founder of Pageant of the World, Ms. Cinderella Dionisio.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January