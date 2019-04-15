Soaring temporary migrant numbers outstrip Morrison’s 'congestion busting' cut

The revelation is leading to experts warning of the impact of that on Australia - and on temporary migrants themselves.
Backpackers make their way to the international terminal at Melbourne Airport in Melbourne, Wednesday, April 23, 2014. Source: AAP
Published 16 April 2019 at 8:16am, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:10pm
By Rosemary Bolger, Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Population figures contained in the 2019 federal budget show the number of temporary migrants is rising much faster than previously forecast.
Published 16 April 2019 at 8:16am, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:10pm
By Rosemary Bolger, Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share