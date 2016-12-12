SBS Filipino

Soccer for Change Nine Day Clinic in Bohol

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_600021.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 December 2016 at 11:56am, updated 14 December 2016 at 5:38pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Back from their nine-day stay in Bohol, they share their experience of teaching Filipino children soccer as the young children teach them how to play basketball.

Published 12 December 2016 at 11:56am, updated 14 December 2016 at 5:38pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
 

  Image: Tim Flicker with  Alan Sarraf, Ronak Patel and Michael Ligocki at the recent soccer clinic in Bohol  (T Flicker)

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January