Soccer for Change Nine Day Clinic in Bohol

Image: Tim Flicker with Alan Sarraf, Ronak Patel and Michael Ligocki at the recent soccer clinic in Bohol (T Flicker)
Published 12 December 2016 at 11:56am, updated 14 December 2016 at 5:38pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Back from their nine-day stay in Bohol, they share their experience of teaching Filipino children soccer as the young children teach them how to play basketball.
Published 12 December 2016 at 11:56am, updated 14 December 2016 at 5:38pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share