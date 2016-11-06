Soccer for change

Published 7 November 2016 at 9:41am, updated 8 November 2016 at 12:00pm
Over a year ago, Tim Flicker travelled to Bohol and fell in love with the people, the place and ube ice cream. It was at this trip that he met Paul Hopcraft of Leaders for Change a social enterprise that helps the youth in Bohol. Tim being an avid soccer player suggested that playing soccer might be a good way bring people together and create change for a better future.
This November they will be traveling to Bohol to play soccer and hopefully build another opportunity for lasting friendships.
Image: Allan Sarraf , Ronak Patel and Tim Flicker - at SBS Studios, Federation Square, Melbourne (SBS Filipino)