Social store aims to empower refugee and new migrant designers

Published 17 April 2017 at 4:01pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:09am
By Hannah Sinclair, Sarah Abo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Space2b is an open social design store, established to empower refugee and new arrival communities to create their own work, and become financially independent. Image: Handmade clothing available at the social store, Space2B (SBS Small Business Secrets)
It's gone from two pop-ups to a permanent store and gallery, and the social enterprise now hopes to crowd-fund its seed-funding, allowing it to operate on its own.