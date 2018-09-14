SBS Filipino

Social Support Group for Filipinos living with Dementia

Social Support Group at the Filipino Community Council of Victoria Source: supplied by FCCVI

Published 14 September 2018 at 4:42pm, updated 14 September 2018 at 4:49pm
By Maridel Martinez
Know anyone diagnosed with Dementia? The Filipino Community Council of Victoria Incorporated (FCCVI) can assist you through their Social Support Group.

Through their trained support workers Filipinos living with Dementia are able to join in a weekly get together, take them for walks or dine in their favorite cafes. They also provide assistance to family members who have taken the role of caring for their loved ones. You are not alone, they are here to help.

 

